MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, raise objections till July 28

MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), or MPPEB has released the answer keys of the Group 1, Sub Group 1 and Group 2, Sub Group 1 Combined Recruitment Test, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the MPPEB answer key 2023 from the official website- esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and TAC code printed on the admit card to access and download the MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023.

The MPPEB Group 1 and Group 2 exams were conducted on July 21 and 22, 2023, at various exam centers. Candidates can raise objections against the MPPEB answer key 2023 till July 28. Aspirants will have to pay Rs 50 per question challenge. The subject experts will review the challenge received from the candidates and release the final answer key accordingly.

MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Candidates can access and download the provisional answer key for MPPEB Group 1, 2 recruitment 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023 link Next, key in the required credentials and submit MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen Check the provisional answer key and match your responses Download it and save the PDF for further use.

Direct Link: MPPEB Group 1, 2 Answer Key 2023

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board is conducting the recruitment process for the post of Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Senior Agriculture Development Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer, Laboratory Technician, Field Extension Officer, Director of Agriculture, or Rural Horticulture Extension Officer.

