MPPEB Group 4 Answer Key 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPEB Group 4 Answer Key 2023 released

MPPEB Group 4 Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), or MPPEB has released the answer keys for Group 4 Assistant Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer and other post-combined recruitment test 2023. Aspirants who appeared in the aforesaid exam can check and download Group 4 exam answer key through the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates need to log in with their roll number and TAC code printed on the admit card to download the MPPEB Group 4 answer key online. The commission has conducted the group 4 preliminary exam on July 15, 2023, for a total of 3,047 vacant posts. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the tentative answer key can do so till July 24 by making a payment of Rs 50 for each challenge.

The subject experts will review the grievances received from the candidates during the objection period and will release the final answer key. Based on the final answer key, the Madhya Pradesh ESB will declare the MPPEB Group 4 various posts result 2023.

MPPEB Group 4 Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Online Question/Answer Objection- Group-4...'

On the next window key in the required details.

Submit it and the MPPEB Group 4 answer key will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPPEB Group 4 Answer Key 2023