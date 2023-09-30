KSET 2023 registration deadline extended; Revised schedule, exam pattern here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KSET 2023 registration last date extended

KSET Application Form 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application last date for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023. As per the revised schedule, the registration window for Karnataka SET 2023 will reopen on October 3. Applicants will be able to fill in the application form online through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till October 9.

KEA will conduct the KSET 2023 examination on November 26 for Assistant Professor posts. “The date for submission of online application for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 for the post of assistant professor will be extended from October 3, 2023 to October 9, 2023, 5 pm,” reads an official statement.

The last date to pay the application fee “through digitzed post offices” has been extended till October 11, 2023. Earlier the application process was scheduled to be closed on September 30. Applicants from general, CAT-2A, 2B, 3A, 3B and other states will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the examination fee, whereas candidates from CAT-1A, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender categories will have to pay Rs 700.

KSET 2023 Exam Pattern

The KSET 2023 examination will be held for 41 subjects in two sessions. The first session will be organsied for a duration of one hour from 10 AM to 11 AM and the second session will be conducted for two hours from 12 noon to 2 PM. The KSET question paper will consist of two papers having multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

KSET Paper 1 will comprise of 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks whereas Paper 2 will have 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks.

