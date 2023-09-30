Karnataka SET 2023 registration closing today at kea.kar.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka SET 2023 registration last date today

Karnataka SET 2023 registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the year 2023 today, September 30, 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by visiting the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for paying the exam fee is October 3 and the exam will be held on November 26.

To apply for the said exam, the candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the equivalent exam. Candidates from Schedule Category (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, OBCs must have secured 50 per cent in Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB, in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. The candidate should have a Master's Degree or equivalent exam degree from a recognized university.

Karnataka SET 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka SET 2023 registration'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application process

After registration, log in with the credentials

Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Direct link to apply online

Candidates who pass the KSET-2023 are subject to the hiring policies and procedures specified for the position of Assistant Professor at the relevant Universities, Colleges, and Institutions (Government/Aided/Private) of Karnataka State.