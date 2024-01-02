Kerala Police CPO Recruitment 2024: Apply online for Police Constable (Trainee) Posts at keralapsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala Police CPO Recruitment 2024 registration starts

Kerala Police CPO Recruitment 2024: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Police Constable (Trainee). Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, keralapsc.gov.in. The notification PDF is available on the official website against the advertisement numbers 584/2023 and 593/2023. The online registration process started on January 1, and the last date for submitting the application form is January 31, 2024.

For the reference of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to apply online for Kerala Police CPO 2024 recruitment. Candidates can also access the direct link to the online application given in this article.

How to apply for Kerala Police Constable Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

Click on the 'registration' link available on the home page (Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile)

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Now, enter your login details and submit

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents

keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference

Who is eligible to apply?

The Candidate should have passed in Higher Secondary (Plus Two) Examination or its equivalent.

What is the minimum age requirement for the position of Police Constable (Trainee)?

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 26 years. Candidates born between January 2, 1997 and January 01, 2005 (both dates included) only are eligible to apply for this post. The maximum age limit shall be relaxed up to 29 years for candidates belonging to other backward communities and 31 years for SC/ST candidates.

What is the salary for Police Constable position?

The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from 31,100 to 66,800/- upon appointment.

Online direct link