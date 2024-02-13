IBPS SO Main Result 2024 out at ibps.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS SO Main Result 2024 out

IBPS SO Main Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the IBPS SO Main Exam 204 under CRP SPL XII. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, ibps.in. The facility to download the IBPS SO Main scorecard will be available from February 13 to 22.

The IBPS SO Main 2024 exam was conducted on January 28 at various exam centres. The candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS SO Main Result 2024?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS SO Main 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth etc

IBPS SO Main Result will appear on the screen

Download IBPS SO Main Result PDF and save it for future reference

What's next?

All selected candidates will be called for the interview round process. The details about the interviews will be communicated on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of the Online Main Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at based on total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIII and Interview. Interview scores of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

List of documents to be produced at the time of interview

Printout of the valid interview call letter

Valid system-generated printout of the online application form registered for CRP- SPL-XIII

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Authorities or SSLC/ Std. X a certificate with DOB)

Photo Identify Proof as indicated in Point K of this notification

Mark sheets or certificates for educational qualifications. Proper document from Board/University for having declared the result on or before 21.08.2023 has to be submitted.

Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as stipulated by Government of India in case of the SC / ST / OBC category candidates.

Income and Asset Certificate

Disability Certificate

Certificate in case of persons with specified disability

Ex-Serviceamn candidate has to produce a copy of the service or discharge book along with pension payment order and documentary proof of rank last at the time of interview.

Experience certificates, if any

Any other relevant documents in support of eligibility

This drive is being done to recruit 1420 vacancies of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)06Marketing Officer (Scale I) under Participating Banks across the country.