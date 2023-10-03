CSBC Constable Recruitment 2023 exam postponed due to paper leak, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSBC Constable Recruitment 2023 exam deferred

CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the Bihar Police Constable Exam, which was scheduled to be held in two shifts, due to a paper leak. The exam was originally held on October 1, 2023. However, dishonest candidates were caught cheating during the examination using electronic devices and other fraudulent methods. As a result, the exam has been postponed until further notice. The individuals who were caught cheating were arrested on the spot.

According to the official notice, the upcoming Bihar Constable recruitment 2023 exam scheduled for October 7 and 15 also have been postponed till further notice. Details regarding the commencement of the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

This recruitment drive was being held to recruit 21,391 vacancies for recruitment to the various posts of Police Constable. For the selection of the police constable, the board established 529 exam centres in 37 districts of Bihar for the conduct of recruitment exams.

Expected a delay in the recruitment process of the Bihar Police Constable Exam

The Bihar Police Constable written exam, which was initially scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, has been postponed due to a paper leak at various exam centers. Unfortunately, this event is expected to cause a delay in the recruitment procedure for the Bihar Police Constable Exam. According to the media reports, the results of the Bihar Constable Recruitment 2023 exam were expected to be out in the month of December 2023.

The selection process for candidates includes a multi-stage procedure that involves a written exam, physical standard test, physical endurance test, medical exam, document verification, and merit list. Details about the rescheduled exam will be communicated at a later time, and candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the most recent updates.