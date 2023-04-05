CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 9,000 plus vacancies for constable posts at rect.crpf.gov.in

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring for a constable (Technical and Tradesman- Male/Female) – 2023. Candidates holding 10th pass certificates can apply online on the official website of rect.crpf.gov.in latest by April 25.
Around 9,212 vacancies are to be filled through constable (Technical and Tradesman- Male/Female) out of which 9,510 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 are for females.
CRPF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
The appointed candidates will get a salary on a Pay level of 3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100)
CRPF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website of rect.crpf.gov.in
Click on the registration link and apply for the post/trade provided they fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Fill up the application form carefully
Upload images, documents and pay fee
Take a printout of the application form for future reference
CRPF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
The candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC category will have to pay Rs 100 while the candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.
CRPF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test, PST/PET/Trade test/Medical examination and other conditions stipulated in the Recruitment Notice. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 13 and the admit card will be released between June 20 to 25.
CRPF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2023 – Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online applicatins – 27 March 2023
- Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee
- Payment – 25 April 2023
- Release of Admit Card for Computer Based Test – 20 June 2023 to 25 June 2023
- Schedule of Computer Based Test (Tentative)- 1 July 2023 to 13 July 2023
