CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 out at cisf.gov.in, DME on January 15

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the results for the post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download their roll number-wise results from the official website, cisf.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for constable posts was conducted on October 31 at various exam centres. The answer keys for the same were released on November 3. Now, the board has released the results on the official website. All those who have been selected in the written exam are eligible to appear in the medical test. Candidates are advised to download CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CISF Result 2023?

Visit the official website of CISF, cisf.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CISF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 PDF

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the CISF Constable Tradesman Written Test 2024 are eligible to appear in the detailed medical test scheduled to be conducted on January 15. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for detailed medical examination (DME) on its website. All those who are going to appear in the DME 2024 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. According to the official notice, the selected candidates will undergo physical and medical fitness as prescribed in the eligibility conditions. In case of medical examination, 'temporary unfitness' will not be allowed. Any candidate declared unfit can file an appeal within 15 days of rejection by the medical board, reads the official notice.