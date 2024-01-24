Chandigarh Teacher Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 396 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Posts, check how to apply

Chandigarh Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Education Department, Chandigarh administration, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Basic Teacher (JBTs). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from today onwards, January 24. The last date for submission of application form is February 19. The last date to deposit the fee is February 22.
A total of 396 vacancies for the post of Junior Basic Training (JBTs) (Primary Teacher, Class 1 to 5) on a regular basis. Candidates can check essential details about the recruitment process before submission of their application forms.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should possess the qualification of graduation or its equivalent from a recognised university and a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) of not less than 02 years duration recognized by NCTE. The candidate should have passed in Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted under the guidelines framed by NCTE.
Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 37 years as on January 1, 2024.
Salary - The Pay matrix for the post of JBT is Rs. 9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs. 4200 (Level 6) notified by the Chandigarh Administration, Finance Department (Accounts Branch).
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit which will be prepared based on total marks obtained in objective type test. The objective type test will be for 150 questions for 150 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes.
Exam Scheme
- General Awareness - 15 Questions
- Reasoning Ability - 15 Questions
- Arithmetical and numerical ability - 15 Questions
- Teaching Aptitude - 15 Questions
- Information and Communication Technology - 15 Questions
- Test of English Language and Comprehension - 10 Questions
- Test of Hindi Language and Comprehension - 10 Questions
- Test of Punjabi Language and Comprehension - 10 Questions
- Mathematics - 15 Questions
- General Science - 15 Questions
- Social Science - 15 Questions
How to fill Chandigarh Primary JBT Teacher Online form?
- Visit the official website, chdeducation.gov.in
- Navigate the link that reads, 'Link for apply online for the post of JBTs'
- It will redirect you to new page
- Now, you need to register yourself and proceed with the application form
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, make a payment of application form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS : 1000/-
- SC : 500/-
- Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Fees Mode. OR Pay the Fees Through Offline E Challan.