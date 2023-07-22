Bihar SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 OUT at bssc.bihar.gov.in, get download link

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023

BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued the Bihar SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 today, July 22. The official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, is hosting the admit cards of candidates for Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer Exam 2023.

The written test will be organised on July 30, 2023, in a single phase. A total of 232 vacancies is to be filled through the recruitment process, including seven posts for the position of Instructor Stenographer and 225 posts for Stenographer positions. Candidates must read the exam day instructions issued by the commission carefully before appearing for the BSSC Stenographer Exam 2023.

How to Download Bihar SSC Stenographer Call Letter 2023

Follow the step-by-step instructions provided below to download the Bihar SSC Stenographer Hall Ticket 2023 online.

Step 1: First, go to the official website -- bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link for the Stenographer/Instructor-Stenographer 2023 Admit Card on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next window enter your login information.

Step 4: Submit it and your BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 will reflect on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print a copy to carry on exam day.

Direct Link: Bihar SSC Stenographer Call Letter 2023