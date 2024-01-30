AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 Released at afcat.cdac.in: Get set for February 16-18 exams, check do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : AFCAT AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 download link is available at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The candidates who applied for the AFCAT 01/2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in.

As per schedule, the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 17 and 18 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in Morning from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be held in the Afternoon shift from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates can check their shift-wise schedule on their admit cards. The candidates can download the AFCAT 1 2024 exam admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AFCAT 01/2024 exam admit card?

Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'download through Candidate Login from 30th Jan 2024 (11:00 AM) onward' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, you need to enter your email id, password, captcha and click on 'sign in'

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 and save it for future reference

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2024 direct download link

Instructions to be followed

The candidates appearing in the AFCAT 2024 exam are required to follow the instructions given by the exam recruiting body.

Candidates are advised to cross-check the details given on their admit cards. In case of any error, candidates may reach out to the exam authority.

Candidates must report to the exam center two hours before the commencement of the exam. First-shift applicants will have to reach the exam center at 8 AM and 1 pm for the second shift.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry their call letters along with an identity proof on the day of the exam.

Things allowed inside the examination hall

Admit card hard copy

Aadhar card (original and printout)

Passport-size photographs - should be the same as the photo uploaded during the online application form

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Electronic Devices

Textual or stationary material

Eatables

Personal belongings such as Wristwatch/ Wristband, Bracelets, Handbags, Ornaments, Wallet, Purse, Head gear, Scarf, Goggles, Jackets

Helpline Number

The recruiting body has shared the contact numbers. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading their admit cards, they contact the exam authority through email and phone number. Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106 E-Mail - afcatcell@cdac.in.