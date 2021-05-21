Odisha OTET 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

Image Source : FILE OTET 2021 answer key available to download at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET 2021 answer key: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the answer key for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam 2021. Those candidates who appeared in the exam, can check and download the answer key through the website- bseodisha.ac.in.

The TET exam was held on April 9 at various centres across the state.

OTET 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'OTET answer key' link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

As the answer key has been released, the result is expected to be announced soon. The candidates need to secure minimum 60 per cent marks to become eligible for selection as a teacher in the state.