Odisha OTET 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

The candidates appeared in the exam, can check and download the answer key through the website- bseodisha.ac.in. The TET exam was held on April 9.

New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2021 18:52 IST
OTET 2021 answer key: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the answer key for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam 2021. Those candidates who appeared in the exam, can check and download the answer key through the website- bseodisha.ac.in.

The TET exam was held on April 9 at various centres across the state. 

OTET 2021 answer key: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'OTET answer key' link 

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

As the answer key has been released, the result is expected to be announced soon. The candidates need to secure minimum 60 per cent marks to become eligible for selection as a teacher in the state. 

