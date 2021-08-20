IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on AFCAT exam will be held on August 28, 29, and 30

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: The admit card of the Indian Air Force, IAF AFCAT exam 2021 has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT exam will be held on August 28, 29, and 30.

AFCAT exam will be held for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

AFCAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in Click on download 'AFACT hall ticket' link Enter log-in credentials- user id and password Hall ticket will appear on the screen Dowload admit card, take a print out.

AFCAT paper would contain questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The recruitment exam will be held for 334 vacancies in the organisation.

