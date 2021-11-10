Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
Haryana HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Here's how to raise objection

The last day to raise objections on the answer key is November 12, till 5 pm. The answer key was earlier released on November 9

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2021 11:15 IST
The last day to raise objections on the answer key is November 12 

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: The objection window to challenge the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable (GD) answer key will be opened on November 10. Candidates who want to raise objections on answer key can do so on the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in. The last day to raise objections on the answer key is November 12, till 5 pm. The answer key was earlier released on November 9. 

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections 

  1. Visit the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in 
  2. Click on the link- 'Inviting objection for answer key' 
  3. Raise objections and submit your answers 
  4. Once, objection submitted, download take a print out for further reference. 

The male constable (GD) exam was held from October 31 to November 2. For details on  HSSC Male Constable (GD) recruitment, please visit the website- hssc.gov.in.  

