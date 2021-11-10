Haryana HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Here's how to raise objection

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The last day to raise objections on the answer key is November 12

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: The objection window to challenge the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable (GD) answer key will be opened on November 10. Candidates who want to raise objections on answer key can do so on the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in. The last day to raise objections on the answer key is November 12, till 5 pm. The answer key was earlier released on November 9.

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in Click on the link- 'Inviting objection for answer key' Raise objections and submit your answers Once, objection submitted, download take a print out for further reference.

The male constable (GD) exam was held from October 31 to November 2. For details on HSSC Male Constable (GD) recruitment, please visit the website- hssc.gov.in.

