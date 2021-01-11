HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Online registration begins for over 7,000 vacancies

Image Source : PTI HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Online registration begins for over 7000 vacancies

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Police Constable (Group C) posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online for HSSC Group C Recruitment 2020 on or before February, 10, 2021.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Haryana Police Constable (Group C) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7298 vacancies, out of which, 5500 vacancies are for male constable (General Duty), 1100 for female constable (General Duty), and 698 for female constable for HAP-DURGA-1.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates who have passed class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognized board can apply for the post. Applicants must have passed class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age. The age to apply for the jobs will be calculated on December 1, 2020.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the HSSC official notification for more details.

Click here to apply for HSSC Constable Group C Recruitment

