J&K: SIA conducts searches at five locations in terror funding case

J&K: Searches were conducted by Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) State Investigation Agency (SIA) at five locations in relation to the terror funding case. The searches were conducted in Anantnag and Kulgam.

"SIA Kashmir conducted searches at five locations in south Kashmir (three in Anantnag and two in Kulgam) in connection with an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case," the spokesperson said.

The searches were related to Pahalgam resident Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed Kashmiri.

He is a close associate of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's (HM) deputy chief Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan. Both of them are designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused Kashmiri is also wanted in a murder case for his role in arranging arms and ammunition at various locations in J&K.

Kashmiri along with his associates spread across Kashmir is raising, collecting, receiving, transporting, distributing, and delivering the money to active and arrested terrorists of HM and their families to further terrorist, unlawful, subversive and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India, the spokesperson said.

A close associate of Kashmiri, Majid Aziz Lawey, was arrested in the terror funding case in November with Rs 5 lakh.

