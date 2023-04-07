World Health Day 2023: Lifestyle changes to prevent acute pancreatitis

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lifestyle changes to prevent acute pancreatitis

World Health Day 2023: Acute pancreatitis is a condition when the pancreas becomes inflamed. It can be caused by various factors such as alcohol consumption, gallstones, high levels of fats in the blood, and some medications. It is mainly caused by gallstones that can cause inflammation by getting stuck in the bile or pancreatic duct. The symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Before things go out of hand, experts recommend people change their lifestyle and dietary habits to cure this disease. Here are some tips you can follow to prevent acute pancreatitis on World Health Day:

Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is a common cause of pancreatitis and can hurt your pancreas. By not drinking alcohol, you can also reduce the pain that comes with the chronic form of the disease.

Quit smoking

Smoking can worsen symptoms and prolong the recovery process for individuals with pancreatitis. It Increases the risk of pancreatic cancer in people who are already suffering from acute pancreatitis.

Skip unhealthy foods eat healthy

High-fat and fried foods, processed snacks, sugary drinks, alcohol, and spicy foods should be avoided. It's recommended to opt for low-fat and easily digestible foods, such as lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. A balanced and healthy diet can aid in the recovery process and prevent future flare-ups.

Try losing weight

When you carry extra weight, it puts additional strain on your pancreas, which can lead to inflammation and damage. Losing weight can reduce the stress on your pancreas and allow it to function properly, which can aid in the healing process.

Acute pancreatitis can be a painful and serious condition that requires prompt medical attention. There are steps individuals can take to aid in their recovery and prevent future flare-ups. By taking these steps, individuals can alleviate their symptoms, prevent future complications, and improve their overall health and wellbeing.

