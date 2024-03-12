World Glaucoma Day 2024: 5 tips to improve your kid’s eyesight naturally

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 tips to improve your kid’s eyesight naturally

As we observe World Glaucoma Day on March 12, 2024, it’s a reminder to prioritise our eye health and take proactive steps to maintain good vision. While genetics play a role in determining eye health, there are also various lifestyle habits and practices that can contribute to maintaining or even improving eyesight, especially in children. Here are 5 natural tips to help enhance your kid’s eyesight:

Nourish their eyes with essential nutrients:

A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining good eye health. Ensure that your child’s diet includes a variety of foods rich in nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and zinc. Foods such as carrots, leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, and fish are excellent choices to support healthy eyesight.

Limit screen time:

Excessive screen time, whether from TVs, computers, tablets, or smartphones, can strain the eyes and contribute to digital eye strain or myopia (nearsightedness). Establish screen time limits for your children and encourage regular breaks to rest their eyes. The 20-20-20 rule is a helpful guideline: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

Practice good eye hygiene:

Teach your children the importance of good eye hygiene from a young age. Encourage them to wash their hands frequently, especially before touching their eyes or face, to prevent the spread of bacteria and reduce the risk of eye infections. Additionally, remind them not to rub their eyes vigorously, as this can cause irritation and potential damage to the delicate eye tissues.

Encourage outdoor activities:

In today’s digital age, children spend more time indoors glued to screens than ever before. Encouraging outdoor activities not only promotes physical health but also benefits eye health. Natural sunlight helps in the development of the eye and reduces the risk of nearsightedness. Encourage your children to spend time playing outside regularly, engaging in activities like sports or simply exploring nature.

Schedule regular eye exams:

Regular eye check-ups are essential for maintaining optimal eye health and detecting any potential issues early on. Schedule comprehensive eye exams for your children at least once a year, even if they don’t currently have any vision problems. An eye care professional can assess their vision, screen for any underlying conditions, and provide recommendations for maintaining or improving eyesight.

