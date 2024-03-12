World Glaucoma Day 2024: 5 common myths about glaucoma debunked

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 common myths about glaucoma debunked

Some people believe that using natural medicines may heal any sickness. Even while it would have been ideal, science strongly suggests otherwise. There are many health conditions for which home remedies can provide a solution; however, glaucoma is not one of them. It's a dangerous illness that requires medical attention from an expert. Every year on March 12, we mark World Glaucoma Day. The goal of the day is to increase public awareness about glaucoma, a set of conditions that affect the eyes and can damage the optic nerve, leading to visual loss. With an estimated three in four million cases worldwide, it is the primary cause of blindness. In keeping with this year's World Glaucoma Day theme of ‘Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World,’ let's examine some common misconceptions about the condition with Dr. Naginder Vashist, Sr. Consultant, Ophthalmology at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, to better grasp the dos and don'ts of health care.

Glaucoma comes only with age:

Although glaucoma diagnoses are more common in the elderly, anyone can get this medical condition at any age, even as a newborn. Getting frequent eye exams is the best method to manage this issue and make sure glaucoma is identified early.

Glaucoma only affects people with weak eyesight:

Most medical issues make us believe we don't have a problem until we run into difficulties. Many glaucoma sufferers may not have any symptoms or excellent vision until far later in the disease. For this reason, routine examinations are essential; the longer-term consequences worsen the later glaucoma is discovered.

Glaucoma testing is painful:

Let's be clear about one thing right away: getting tested for glaucoma is not uncomfortable at all. It's actually the least painful diagnosis you've ever received. The method of testing for glaucoma has been made easier by science thanks to technological advancements. The air puff test is a simple initial diagnostic tool that involves resting your chin and staring at a small light source. The optometrist tests the intraocular pressure in your eye by gently puffing air into it. You're done in a few seconds with minimal discomfort.

Screen radiation raises the risk of glaucoma:

Even though no doctor recommends using screens excessively, we can tell you that using screens will never increase your chance of developing glaucoma.

Home remedies can help cure glaucoma:

Although we wish it were true, research has not yet shown that using home remedies will help someone with glaucoma. This is a dangerous condition that needs to be thoroughly identified by an ophthalmologist and treated with medicine.

Remember these points, and let's work together to free the world from Glaucoma. When we unite, we can create a world where nobody has to worry about Glaucoma.