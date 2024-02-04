World Cancer Day 2024: Prevention tips to combat Cervical Cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Prevention tips to combat Cervical Cancer.

Cervical cancer is often detected in the last stage due to several factors including the lack of early symptoms, limited access to regular screenings, and insufficient awareness about the importance of preventive measures such as HPV vaccination and regular check-ups. Additionally, according to Dr Shweta Mutha, a Radiation Oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, the slow progression of the disease in its early stages may lead to delayed diagnosis until symptoms become more noticeable or severe.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

Symptoms of cervical cancer to watch out for include abnormal vaginal bleeding (such as bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause), pelvic pain or pain during intercourse, unusual vaginal discharge that may be watery, bloody, or have a foul odour, and persistent pelvic or back pain. However, it's important to note that early-stage cervical cancer may not present any symptoms, highlighting the importance of regular screenings for early detection.

Prevention

Prevention of cervical cancer involves several measures, including HPV vaccination, regular screenings (such as Pap tests and HPV tests), practising safe sex by using condoms, maintaining good hygiene, avoiding smoking, and adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise. Early vaccination before becoming sexually active and maintaining regular screenings are particularly crucial in preventing HPV infections and detecting any abnormalities or precancerous changes early.

The minimum age at which a woman can be detected with cervical cancer varies, but it typically occurs in women who are in their 20s or 30s. However, cervical cancer is rare in women under the age of 20. Women need to start regular screenings as recommended by healthcare professionals, typically around the age of 21 or when they become sexually active, whichever comes first, to detect any abnormalities or signs of cervical cancer early.

