World Brain Day 2022: 5 common conditions that can permanently damage brain functions

World Brain Day 2022: It is very common to experience headache on a day-to-day basis, but any internal or external damage to the brain can disturb the body's functioning. It is estimated that nearly 21.5 to 2 million people suffer from brain damage as a result of injury every year, with nearly 1 million are dying because of this fatal condition. The risks of brain damage are heavily influenced by lifestyle choices and daily routine. It is critical to look after the brain and be on the lookout for any persistent symptoms.

On a daily basis, people engage in activities that may cause brain damage in one way or another. Although there are many ways that can permanently damage the brain's functions, the 5 most common conditions include:

1. Lack of sleep: As simple as it may sound, sleep has a major impact on the proper functioning of the brain. Like any other organ, the brain also needs enough rest to restore itself and purify the toxins. Not getting enough sleep may also invite other health ailments. Sleep deprivation has an effect on the hippocampus, which can lead to memory problems and, in certain cases, has been thought to lead to early onset Alzheimer's disease. It is recommended to get at least 8 hours of sleep daily.

2. Head Injury: It is a normal tendency to ignore those occasional bumps that one gets after any minor head injury. However, these injuries can turn out to be fatal in some cases and can even cause permanent brain damage. Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are caused by an external force, such as a blow to the head, which causes damage to the brain. Apart from this, acquired brain injury (ABI), which is another form of injury associated with any pressure on the brain caused by any tumor or any neurological illness.

3. Sedentary lifestyle: The choice of lifestyle plays a major role in determining the proper functioning of the brain. Lack of physical activity is one of the very common causes of damage to brain functioning due to reduced blood flow. Moreover, it may also trigger other health ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. In certain cases, it may also cause dementia, a condition that affects memory, thinking and social abilities. Therefore, it is recommended to have some form of physical activity as part of the daily routine to keep the brain active.

4. Stress and Depression: Due to the change in lifestyle and work culture, most people suffer from stress, anxiety, and depression. However, not many people are aware that this can become chronic and permanently damage the brain. Too much stress can disrupt synapse regulation, resulting in social withdrawal and avoidance of interactions with others. The functional damage to our thinking processes is as dangerous as any physical damage. According to a study conducted in Yale University, chronic stress shrinks the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for memory and learning in the brain.

5. Smoking: Although many people know that smoking is injurious to health, not many are aware that it causes the brain to shrink. Smoking directly impacts memory and significantly increases your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, due to the presence of nicotine. Nicotine can disrupt certain stages of development, resulting in permanent brain damage. Moreover, it has the potential to disrupt the part of the brain that regulates attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.

It's important for people to know that, while we have found many cures for diseases in other organs, including organ replacement, the brain is still a big mystery. Many conditions are permanent, although they can be well controlled. That is why when it comes to the brain, prevention is surely better than cure.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Nishant Shanker Yagnick, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

