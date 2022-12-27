Winters increase the risk of stroke; know how to prevent yourself from a brain attack

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK know how to prevent yourself from a stroke

With winters around, the drop in temperature can have unanticipated effects on your health, particularly your heart, and this can increase the risk of stroke. Stroke is the second leading cause of mortality and claims about 60 lakh lives every year globally, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As per a Lancet Study, nearly 7 lakh stroke-related deaths occurred in India in 2019 – accounting for 7.4% of the total deaths in the country that year.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted either through a blocked whistle in the brain (ischemic stroke) or a burst of the vessel in the brain which is called a (hemorrhagic stroke). Once a patient has suffered a stroke, it is also likely that they might have recurrent strokes. Thus, it is important to take necessary precautions to counter stroke incidences.

Precautions:

Strokes can be prevented by regular intake of your prescribed medication which may include blood pressure medicine, medicines to lower cholesterol called statins which help to lower cholesterol, and medicines that prevent blood clots like aspirin and other blood thinners

Certain medications which help to keep your blood sugar as close to normal is also very helpful in the prevention of stroke

Lifestyle changes like exercise, smoking cessation, and a diet that is rich in fruits vegetables and low-fat dairy products also go a long way in the prevention of strokes

Cutting down on your salt intake on the recommendation of your doctor to 5g per day or one teaspoon per day helps in stroke prevention

Movement or activity even for short durations as short as 5 to 10 minutes after every one hour of inactivity is helpful.

Weight loss, if you are overweight and limiting the amount of alcohol consumption to safe limits is useful.

Quitting tobacco in all forms whether oral tobacco, cigarette, or bidi is also useful

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Also Read: What is Covid variant XBB? Is it severe among Indian patients like the previous coronavirus?

Also Read: New Covid-19 wave is emerging; here's how to prepare yourself for coronavirus

Latest Health News