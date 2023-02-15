What is Sinusitis or Sinus infection? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Sinusitis is a common condition defined as inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, the cavity within the bones that surround the nose. It results in inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses. Sinuses are hollow spaces within the bones between your eyes, behind your cheekbones, and in your forehead. The inflammation leads to oedema and blockade of airflow and causes the secretion of fluid into the sinus cavities, which are unable to drain, thus creating pressure on the cheeks and forehead, leading to severe headache, pain, pressure, nasal congestion, and fever.
Symptoms of Acute sinusitis
- Runny nose
- Blocked or stuffy nose OR congestion
- causing difficulty breathing through your nose
- Pain, tenderness, swelling and pressure around your eyes, cheeks, nose or forehead
- Ear pressure
- Headache
- Aching in your teeth
- Cough
- Fever
- Pus in the nasal cavity
Sinusitis: Causes
Sinusitis occurs as the result of an inflammatory reaction because of an allergy or infection from a virus, bacteria, or fungus. Inflammation leads to blockage of sinus openings, resulting in nasal blockage, stuffy nose, facial pain, and cough.
- The common cold
- Allergic rhinitis, which is swelling of the lining of the nose caused by allergens
- Small growths in the lining of the nose called nasal polyps
- A deviated septum, which is a shift in the nasal cavity
- Smoking
- Pollution
- Allergies
- Sometimes structural issues with the nose
Sinusitis: Treatment
1- There are various types of sinusitis like acute vs chronic; Bacterial vs fungal; with or without polyp. The best practice is to check with ENT surgeon and discuss treatment plan after Endoscopy and CT scan of sinuses. This is curable.
2- Medicine and surgery both have equally important role in its treatment. Successful treatment depends on correct plan for individual patient and follow up visits as advised by ENT surgeon.
3- The preventive treatment for sinusitis, is based on traditional and Ayurvedic remedies like nasal irrigation with water and non-iodized salt.
4- Breathing exercises, steam inhalation, increasing the water intake.
5- Avoiding smoking
6- Avoid using perfumes or sprays
7- Wearing a mask to prevent allergens from entering the nose.
ALSO READ: Marburg Disease Outbreak: WHO confirms spread in Equatorial Guinea; know its symptoms and warning signs
ALSO READ: Did you know there is a link between thyroid and dry eyes? Find out here