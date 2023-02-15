What is Sinusitis or Sinus infection? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sinusitis (Representational image)

Sinusitis is a common condition defined as inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, the cavity within the bones that surround the nose. It results in inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses. Sinuses are hollow spaces within the bones between your eyes, behind your cheekbones, and in your forehead. The inflammation leads to oedema and blockade of airflow and causes the secretion of fluid into the sinus cavities, which are unable to drain, thus creating pressure on the cheeks and forehead, leading to severe headache, pain, pressure, nasal congestion, and fever.

Symptoms of Acute sinusitis

Runny nose

Blocked or stuffy nose OR congestion

causing difficulty breathing through your nose

Pain, tenderness, swelling and pressure around your eyes, cheeks, nose or forehead

Ear pressure

Headache

Aching in your teeth

Cough

Fever

Pus in the nasal cavity

Sinusitis: Causes

Sinusitis occurs as the result of an inflammatory reaction because of an allergy or infection from a virus, bacteria, or fungus. Inflammation leads to blockage of sinus openings, resulting in nasal blockage, stuffy nose, facial pain, and cough.

The common cold

Allergic rhinitis, which is swelling of the lining of the nose caused by allergens

Small growths in the lining of the nose called nasal polyps

A deviated septum, which is a shift in the nasal cavity

Smoking

Pollution

Allergies

Sometimes structural issues with the nose

Sinusitis: Treatment

1- There are various types of sinusitis like acute vs chronic; Bacterial vs fungal; with or without polyp. The best practice is to check with ENT surgeon and discuss treatment plan after Endoscopy and CT scan of sinuses. This is curable.

2- Medicine and surgery both have equally important role in its treatment. Successful treatment depends on correct plan for individual patient and follow up visits as advised by ENT surgeon.

3- The preventive treatment for sinusitis, is based on traditional and Ayurvedic remedies like nasal irrigation with water and non-iodized salt.

4- Breathing exercises, steam inhalation, increasing the water intake.

5- Avoiding smoking

6- Avoid using perfumes or sprays

7- Wearing a mask to prevent allergens from entering the nose.

