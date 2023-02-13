Did you know there is a link between thyroid and dry eyes? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is the link between dry eyes and thyroid?

Dry eyes are one of the potential symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Itching. Scratching. Burning; If you've ever suffered from dry eyes, you're all too aware of just how uncomfortable or downright painful it can be. In some people, an eye problem known as Graves' ophthalmopathy may develop if hypothyroidism develops after treatment for Graves' disease — the most common form of overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Graves' ophthalmopathy can cause eye discomfort, protruding eyeballs and vision changes.

How does Hyperthyroidism affect the eyes?

Though dry eye caused by hyperthyroidism may feel the same as dry eye caused by dry eye syndrome, it's sometimes quite different. With dry eye syndrome, your eyes simply don't produce enough tears to keep your eye lubricated, resulting in literally dry eyes. With hyperthyroidism, however, your eyes may produce tears normally and infact could begin producing more tears than normal.

What Is Hyperthyroidism?

Hyperthyroidism, also called overactive thyroid, is a condition where your thyroid makes and releases high levels of thyroid hormone. This condition can make your metabolism speed up. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include a rapid heartbeat, weight loss, increased appetite and anxiety. Hyperthyroidism can be treated with antithyroid drugs, radioactive iodine, beta blockers and surgery. The main hormones that thyroid makes include triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4).

How is dry eye treated when you have a thyroid condition?

1. Over-the-counter eye drops: You can use products such as artificial tears or lubricating eye drops to help manage your dry eye. However, it’s best to avoid products marked “red eye relief” since those can make dry eye worse.

2. Prescription steroid eye drops: A medical professional, such as an ophthalmologist, can prescribe stronger steroid eye drops to help keep your eyes moist. These drops can also reduce any swelling or irritation. However, steroid eye drops are usually only safe to use for a short period of time.

3. Prescription oral steroids: Oral steroid medications can sometimes help relieve dry eye and other eye health symptoms. They may be prescribed by the endocrinologist treating your thyroid condition.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

