Did you know raw papaya juice helps in lowering high cholesterol? Know its other nutritional benefits

The presence of vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, and fiber in raw papaya helps keep the arteries healthy which promotes blood flow. This increased circulation is known to reduce the cholesterol levels in the body which helps reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Green papaya comes fully loaded with health benefits for the presence of vital nutrients like vitamin C, B, and E along with potassium, fiber, magnesium and minimal calories in it.

Apart from arresting bad cholesterol, papaya has these magical benefits too:

1. Aids digestion

Green papaya helps in smooth digestion of food, it contains a digestive enzyme namely papain that supplements for lack of gastric juice. It renders benefits in cases of intestinal irritation and excessive mucus in the stomach.

2. Heals problematic skin conditions and injuries

Intake of green papaya offers lots of benefits to the skin. Topical application of green papaya can show an impressive improvement in psoriasis, acne, skin pigmentation, freckles, or inflamed skin. The papaya fruit pulp may be mashed and applied to the infected burn wounds, which may help dea with infection development.

3. Helps in losing weight

Raw papaya for weight loss is used by lots of people. It doesn't specifically cause weight loss, but it contains compounds that may help promote a healthy weight-loss diet. This fruit is low in calories and a good source of fiber, the two qualities that have been shown to improve satiety and lower the risk of weight gain.

4. Eases menstrual pain

The nutritional benefits of papaya are more useful for women, as papaya leaves also work as a cure for menstrual pain. You can take papaya leaf, tamarind and salt along with water which is helpful in frequent pain in women's menstruation cycle.

5. Soothes inflammation

Green papaya has anti-inflammatory properties for benefitting patients with asthma, osteoarthritis, gout and rheumatoid arthritis. It also has vitamin a that decreases lungs' inflammation in smokers. Fresh green papaya juice can also treat inflamed tonsils.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

