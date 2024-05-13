DC vs LSG, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a key clash of IPL 2024 in their final league stage game of the season at home at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 13. Delhi are all but out of the tournament, however, the Super Giants can still make a run for the playoffs.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 6:30 IST
Delhi Capitals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in
Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league stage game of the 2024 edition of the IPL

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final league stage game in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Their playoff qualification hopes were dashed a night ago in Bengaluru by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are on a hot streak of five wins in a row but still there's a bit of chance but they have to beat the Super Giants with a huge margin of around 100-plus runs and then hope for at least three results to go their way. In other words, Delhi are effectively out but the ones who are alive in the hunt still are their opponents Lucknow Super Giants.

The two heavy losses in a row and the fiasco with the video of the owner reprimanding skipper KL Rahul didn't give a good look. However, LSG have their destiny in their own hands as four points could see them involved in a three-way tie with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, if they win their remaining games. However, they have a few issues to sort out, a few related to form and some related to intent. Injuries to Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan have hit their Indian bowling stocks badly while the top-order needs to go big.

In Delhi, the bowlers might still go for runs but the batters will get an opportunity to score runs. For Delhi, skipper Rishabh Pant will return in a much-needed boost for the side and even though they may not qualify for the playoffs, they would want to end on a high in front of their home fans.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No. 64, DC vs LSG

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel (vc), Rasikh Salam, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock / Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh Charak / Mohsin Khan

