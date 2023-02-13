WHO warns about Bird Flu; know symptoms and preventive measures for avian influenza

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bird Flu: Know symptoms and preventive measures

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently issued an alert regarding bird flu and termed it as a new threat to the world. Bird flu is called avian influenza, which infects seabirds, ducks, chickens, etc. It is a serious disease caused by infection with the avian influenza type A virus. This disease can infect birds as well as humans. Recently, in an analysis by WHO, it has been claimed that Bird flu can pose a threat not only to birds but also to humans. Its four strains of H5N1, H7N9, H5N6, and H5N8 are more dangerous. Out of this, cases of the H5N1 virus have been found in mammalian organisms. WHO said that bird flu is a zoonotic virus, so at present, the risk of its spread is high in animals. However, one needs to take it seriously as the early strains of coronavirus were also zoonotic and we all saw how it turned into a pandemic. That's why the health organization and experts are closely monitoring the cases of Bird flu.

Precautions for Bird Flu-

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises to not touch any dead or sick wild animals during this time and also report them to the local authorities. WHO is working with national authorities to closely monitor the situation and study cases of H5N1 infection in humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infection with the bird flu virus can cause illness in humans ranging from no symptoms or mild illness to severe illness. If the situation is serious, the victim may also die.

Bird Flu: Signs and Symptoms

Very high fever

Muscle soreness

Severe upper back pain

Headache

Cough and shortness of breath

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Blood in the sputum

Pain in chest

Bleeding nose or gums

Eye drop

Those at risk of the infection should get in touch with the nearest health center or a doctor on noticing any of these symptoms or if they have respiratory problems.

DON'T MISS

COVID has a significant impact on liver, study at Mumbai civic hospital finds

Heart attack symptoms in runners: Beware, these could be silent signs of cardiac arrest

Lemon: A powerhouse of essential vitamins; know how it helps in fighting health disorders

Latest Health News