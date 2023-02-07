Lemon: A powerhouse of essential vitamins; know how it helps in fighting health disorders

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of lemon

When it comes to lemons the first thing that pops into our minds is the presence of vitamin C, but, there are many other health benefits that most people are not aware of. Along with a boost of vitamin C, lemons are infused with the goodness of fiber, calcium, thiamin, pantothenic acid, folate, magnesium and copper. Furthermore, they are low in calories. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, there are certain reasons why lemons should be consumed daily because of the following qualities:

1. Good for heart health

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Research suggests that these two nutrients are beneficial for heart health and help prevent heart disease and stroke. However, some amount of fiber present in lemon can also significantly lower some risk factors for heart diseases.

2. Boosts immunity

We all know that lemon is an immunity-boosting fruit as it contains a high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps strengthen the immune system against germs that cause the common cold and the flu. A glass of hot water with lemon juice and a large spoonful of honey can help aid cough and cold.

3. Helps control weight

Lemons are often promoted as a weight loss food, and there are a few theories as to why this is. One common theory is that the soluble pectin fiber in them expands in your stomach, helping you feel full for longer. That said, not many people eat lemons whole. And because lemon juice contains no pectin, lemon juice drinks will not promote fullness in the same way. Another theory suggests that drinking hot water with lemon will help you lose weight.

4. Aids in digestion

The peel and pulp of lemons contain a soluble fiber called pectin. It promotes the production of digestive enzymes in the liver, helping eliminate waste from your body. Fiber-rich fruits can also help promote regularity, lessening your risk of constipation.

5. Good for skin

Lemons have natural antibacterial qualities and alpha hydroxyl acids, like many over-the-counter acne medications. They can brighten, exfoliate, and help remove blackheads. Lemon has also been known to possibly help halt bad breath and get rid of dandruff when applied to the scalp.

