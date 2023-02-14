Marburg Disease Outbreak: WHO confirms spread in Equatorial Guinea; know its symptoms and warning signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WHO confirms Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

Marburg Disease Outbreak: The World Health Organisation has confirmed that there is an outspread of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea. It said that the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a lab in Senegal to pinpoint the cause of the disease after an alert from a local health official last week. The WHO said there were currently nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting.

The agency said it was sending medical experts to help officials in Equatorial Guinea stop the outbreak and was also sending protective equipment for hundreds of workers.

What is Marburg Disease?

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bed sheets. Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88% of people. The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after it caused simultaneous outbreaks of disease in laboratories in Marburg, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people died who were exposed to the virus while conducting research on monkeys.

Marburg Disease: Symptoms and Warning Signs

Diarrhoea

High fever

Nausea

Vomiting blood

Severe headache

Malaise

Severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days

Bleeding within the first week

Marburg Disease: Treatment

There are no authorized vaccines or drugs to treat Marburg, but rehydration treatment to alleviate symptoms can improve the chances of survival.

In a 2004 outbreak in Angola, Marburg killed 90% of 252 people infected. Last year, there were two reported Marburg deaths in Ghana.

(With AP inputs)

