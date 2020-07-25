What is PMIS disease? Who is at risk, symptoms and everything you need to know

With COVID19 spreading its wings rapidly, another life-threatening disorder is making its presence felt in coronavirus positive children. PMIS (Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) symptoms have been detected in nearly 18 out of 100 children after they were admitted to the hospital. The disorder has been diagnosed in children below the age of 5, while tests for PMIS are being conducted on children between the age group of 10 months to 15 years.

What is PMIS (Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome)?

PMIS is a disorder that affects blood vessels and organs. Unlike COVID19, it is not contagious but as dangerous. The disorder makes a child suffer from fever, inflammation and organ dysfunction which is followed by the exposure to COVID19 virus SARS-CoV-2.

Symptoms of PMIS

A pediatrician at SRCC Children's Hospital and Secretary of the Critical Care Society shared that children experience fever with abdominal pain and loose motions during this disorder. "There is fever for around two to three days along with abdominal pain, loose motions. 100% patients have fever, 80 per cent have loose motions and vomiting, 60% children's eyes are red, and others have blisters in the month and rashes on the skin," the pediatrician said.

Fever that lasts longer than 5 days

Bloodshot eyes

Skin rash

Severe abdominal pain

Vomiting and diarrhea

Too sick to eat or drink

Troubled breathing

Chest pain

Increased heart rate

Confusion, lethargy and irritability

Enlarged lymph nodes

Swollen hands and feet

Sore Throat

Fainting

Low Blood Pressure

