Weight gain to core strength: Swami Ramdev shows yoga asanas to achieve fit body and mind

Many people go to the gym to gain weight and some exercise hard to lose those extra pounds. By going to the gym, you lose weight and bring your body in shape along with making it strong, but those who are underweight face many problems. They do not understand what measures should be taken to increase the weight. If you are also lean and are stressed about how to gain the 'good muscle', then follow some special steps by Swami Ramdev. The Yoga Guru in a special show on India TV went candid about the ways one can gain weight and increase the core strength of the body.

Swami Ramdev suggests that if a man is underweight, then he should take 2-2 grams of ashwagandha, white muslie and asparagus powder with milk daily. However, if a woman is underweight, she should consume asparagus powder with milk. If someone is lactose intolerant or cannot consume milk, then they can take this powder with water as well. This will make the whole body healthy.

Home Remedies

Swami Ramdev claims that homemade things are the best way to strengthen your core. He says if you want to increase your weight rapidly, then you can adopt some home remedies.

Drink milk and banana shake slowly and daily. Eat banana with ghee and honey and drink milk after it. Dates are considered quite beneficial for weight gain. So you can eat 3 to 10 dates according to your wish. For this, you should eat dates and honey with normal milk. Milk, curd, buttermilk, soybeans, etc., have properties that will help in increasing your weight.

Yogasanas

According to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga asanas is also very important to increase the weight so that your whole body will become strong and healthy. Therefore, you can do Surya Namaskar daily.

