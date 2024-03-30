Study finds why you should not ignore joint pain, stiffness in your body

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Study finds why you should not ignore joint pain

Osteoarthritis (OA) may seem like a distant concern for many, but its impact on mobility and quality of life can be profound. Ignoring the subtle warning signs - aches, stiffness, and swelling in the joints - can lead to significant consequences, caution health experts.

OA stands as the most prevalent form of arthritis worldwide, affecting millions of individuals. Primarily targeting weight-bearing joints such as the hands, knees, hips, and spine, this degenerative condition gradually chips away at cartilage, resulting in discomfort and restricted movement, particularly as individuals age.

Despite its prevalence, OA often goes unnoticed or dismissed as a natural consequence of ageing. Dr. Rajeev Verma, a Joint Replacement Surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, New Delhi, emphasises the importance of recognising early symptoms. "Osteoarthritis often develops gradually. Don't dismiss subtle aches and stiffness as a normal part of ageing. Early detection and intervention are crucial for managing this condition effectively and preserving your mobility,” he said.

Initially, symptoms may manifest during specific times, such as mornings or after physical exertion. However, as the condition progresses, discomfort can become constant, interfering with even simple daily activities. Dr. Verma highlights a concerning trend in India, where patients often seek medical attention only when joint damage is advanced, making interventions like joint replacement surgery inevitable in severe cases. He said, "The disease remains a challenge in India because patients often approach doctors when the damage to the joint is considerably advanced. Osteoarthritis is a progressive condition, so in advanced cases, it is often impossible to reverse the damage done without joint replacement surgery."

Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Max Hospital, Vaishali, underscores the multifaceted approach to managing OA. "The primary objectives of osteoarthritis treatment options are to control symptoms and enhance joint function. This can involve taking NSAIDs and painkillers, physical therapy to improve joint strength and mobility, weight management techniques, pain injections, joint replacement surgery in extreme situations, and lifestyle changes like using assistive technology to lessen joint strain," he explained.

Moreover, Dr. Yadav notes a gender discrepancy in OA prevalence, with women being more susceptible, particularly after menopause. To mitigate the risk or delay the onset of OA, adopting a proactive approach to joint health is crucial. This includes maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, managing weight, regular exercise to strengthen muscles and improve flexibility, preventing joint injuries, and practising ergonomic principles in daily activities.

In essence, OA demands attention and proactive management to maintain mobility and quality of life. By recognising early symptoms and embracing holistic strategies for joint health, individuals can take control of their well-being and navigate the challenges posed by this prevalent condition.



