Study finds why are young people more prone to colon cancer in India

Doctors in India are raising alarms over a significant surge in cases of colon or colourectal cancer among young adults, shedding light on a concerning trend that demands urgent attention. This revelation comes amidst growing concerns over late diagnoses, inadequate screening measures, and the adoption of Western dietary habits.

According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force, colourectal cancer diagnoses in India often occur at advanced stages due to a lack of effective screening facilities and insufficient awareness among the populace. “Many people do not have access to testing facilities or specialist doctors who do such procedures. Unlike Western nations, we do not have organised screening programmes in India. In addition, people tend to ignore red flag symptoms such as bleeding while moving bowels or get misdiagnosed as haemorrhoids or ‘piles’ by their doctor. Sometimes they go to local indigenous practitioners initially. As a result, they often present late,” said Dr Rajeev, a Kochi-based gastroenterologist.

A study conducted by the Delhi State Cancer Institute in 2023 revealed a troubling shift in the demographics of colon cancer incidence, with an increasing number of cases observed among individuals aged 31 to 40 years. Dr. Amit Maydeo, Chairman of the Institute of Gastro Sciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, emphasised the impact of Western lifestyles characterised by calorie-rich diets, processed foods, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and inflammatory bowel diseases in driving this trend.

Despite colonoscopy being established as the standard screening procedure in developed nations, its adoption remains limited in India. Dr. Rajeev underscored the urgent need for proactive measures to combat colourectal cancer, advocating for opportunistic screening colonoscopies starting at the age of 40 for those interested in reducing their risk.

Dispelling common misconceptions, Dr. Rajeev highlighted that while family history and non-vegetarian diets are recognised risk factors, studies indicate a significant occurrence of colourectal cancer among vegetarians as well. "Contrary to popular belief, there are studies that show it is equally common among vegetarians. Although it is more likely to occur among someone with a family history of similar cancer, over 90 percent of cases have no known family history. Hence if we only look at these subsets of people, we will be missing the vast majority of colourectal cancers. A change in approach and mindset is required," he said.

The rising incidence of colourectal cancer among young adults in India serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced preventive strategies, early detection measures, and public awareness campaigns. By addressing the root causes and implementing proactive screening initiatives, the nation can take significant strides towards curbing the impact of this deadly disease on its population.

(with IANS inputs)

