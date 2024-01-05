Stress Management to Balanced Diet: 10 home remedies for Thyroid problems

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies for Thyroid problems.

The thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped gland on the neck that produces thyroid hormones T3 and T4. The production of these thyroid hormones is regulated by TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) which is produced by the pituitary gland in the brain.

According to Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, some home remedies can complement thyroid health; however, it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Balanced Diet: Ensure a diet rich in iodine, selenium, and zinc for optimal thyroid function. This includes iodised salts, lean meats, fish, whole grains, eggs, sunflower seeds and green leafy vegetables.

Regular Exercise and Weight Control: Engage in regular physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day 5 days a week. BMI is calculated by dividing one's weight in kg by the square of one's height in meters. Maintain a BMI in the range of 18.5 to 23kg/m² for overall good health including thyroid health.

Vitamin D: In addition to maintaining bone strength, immunity and energy levels, Vitamin D also regulates thyroid function. 95% of Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin on exposure to sunlight and only 5% comes from diet. It is important to check Vitamin D levels in blood and consult your physician if you are deficient.

Stress Management: Chronic stress negatively impacts thyroid function. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation or deep breathing, journaling, and taking regular breaks from work. Seek professor help if required.

Limit Processed and Junk Foods: Minimise processed foods and focus on whole, nutrient-dense options for better thyroid function. Avoid excessive consumption of white bread, pasta, bacon, and sausages.

Adequate Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support hormonal balance, including thyroid hormones. Staying away from screens and mobile phones at night may help improve the quality of sleep.

Avoid Goitrogens: Be cautious with foods like soy, cabbage, and broccoli, which may interfere with thyroid function if consumed excessively. Consult your physician to know more.

Smoking Cessation: Several studies have shown that smoking hampers normal thyroid function. Smoking cessation and avoiding passive smoking are essential for a healthy thyroid function.

Avoid Excessive Iodine: While iodine is essential, excessive intake can be harmful. Consume iodised salts in moderation, and avoid excessive consumption of seaweed and iodine supplements. Ensure a balance and consult with a healthcare professional if in doubt.

Regular Check-ups: Schedule regular thyroid function tests and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

