Skin care tips: Follow these home remedies and say bye-bye to dull skin in winters

As we welcome the winter months, it’s time to equip our skincare regime for the season as well. Winter brings with it excessive skin dryness, and the need for moisturising and hydrating the skin. A little extra care is needed to ensure glowing and healthy skin.

Every skin type in this season is prone to dry and flaky skin. Winter makes the skin vulnerable to losing its moisture and hence requires hydration. During the winter season, all types of skin are prone to dryness. Stop using harsh chemical face washes and switch to milder ones. In winters, hydrating face packs are better suited for all types of skin. Dry skin needs extra moisturiser. Hence, an intense hydrating mask should be used. Know how to keep your skin hydrated during the winters, here.

Exfoliate your skin with honey and sugar scrub

Honey is a key ingredient used for restoring the skin’s moisture and leaving the skin with a healthy glow. Honey and sugar work well to exfoliate the skin naturally with its properties and are not too harsh on the skin either. Beauty expert Shahnaz Hussain recommends, ‘Blend some honey and brown sugar into a paste to use as a scrub. It exfoliates and moisturises the skin well.’

Moisturise with yoghurt, honey facial mask

Yoghurt is a key, natural ingredient to help provide a refreshed looking skin. Yohgurt is often used for skin brightening as it can restore the lost glow from a dull-looking skin. It hydrates the skin and relieves it from the dead skin cells. Additionally, honey acts as a skin protector against harmful UV rays and keeps skin ageing at bay. It is packed with natural antioxidants and keeps a control on the moisture absorption and works on retaining it well enough for the skin. Hence, yoghurt and honey face pack could be your ‘go-to solution’ for skin moisturising.

Steps: Skin and beauty specialist Dr Blossom Kochhar suggests a yoghurt and honey mask for the cold winter – you can put in 1/4 cup of yoghurt with 1 teaspoon honey, 1 tablespoon of milk powder along with 2 yeast tablets in powdered form and mix well. Leave this mixture on for 10 minutes and wash well with cold water. Apply this face pack at least once a week to see the difference.

Cleanse with lemon or tamarind

Tamarind juice contains vitamin B, C, fibre, enzymes and alpha hydroxyl all of these reduce acne and its scars and ensure glowing skin. The nutrients present relieve the skin of dead skin cells. Lemon is also commonly used for its skincare benefits. It is a natural astringent and antiseptic solution for skin breakouts and acne as it eliminates the excess oil from the skin. A few drops of lemon can lighten acne scars and pimple marks.

Steps: Apply some lemon juice and keep it on for five minutes before washing off. When using tamarind, rub its pulp for a couple of minutes on your face and the dead cells will easily clear off. Leave a gap of at least half an hour before you decide to step out in the cold. Know how to get rid of common skincare problems during the cold weather, here.

