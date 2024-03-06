Signs of multivitamin and mineral deficiencies: Preventive measures to take

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Preventive measures for multivitamin deficiencies

Eating a nourishing diet is crucial for maintaining overall health. A diet rich in whole foods provides the essential nutrients necessary for supporting well-being, such as vitamins and minerals. Conversely, a diet lacking in these nutrients can lead to various unpleasant symptoms, indicating potential deficiencies.

For those who struggle to maintain a balanced diet or have higher nutritional needs, multivitamins can be beneficial as they help bridge the gap and support nutrient absorption. According to Dr Inshara Mahedvi, Consultant-Dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, the signs and symptoms of a vitamin deficiency vary depending on the specific vitamin that is lacking. Fatigue, low energy, weakness, and dizziness are all indicators of deficiencies in vitamins and micronutrients. In more severe cases, these deficiencies can lead to significant health problems like impaired physical and mental growth in children, vision loss, or increased susceptibility to diseases.

Let’s brief you about multivitamin and mineral deficiencies:

Low levels of calcium can lead to numbness and tingling in the fingers, as well as irregular heart rhythms. It is a known fact that calcium is necessary for maintaining strong bones and regulating muscle and nerve function. While there are no immediate, noticeable signs of calcium deficiency, severe cases can cause these symptoms. Good sources of calcium include milk and milk products, millets such as ragi and bajra, sesame seeds, green leafy vegetables like drumstick leaves and amaranth leaves, as well as lentils.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in bone health and may also help prevent certain cancers. Deficiency in this vitamin can result in fatigue, bone pain, hair loss, slow wound healing, and mood changes including symptoms of depression. Prolonged vitamin D deficiency can lead to softening of the bones known as Osteomalacia and may also be associated with an increased risk of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Treatment for vitamin D deficiency typically involves oral supplements along with increasing intake from food sources such as fatty fish, egg yolks, fortified cereals, and milk products alongside mindful exposure to sunlight.

Potassium is essential for the proper functioning of muscles, nerves, and the heart. It plays a crucial role in delivering nutrients to cells and eliminating waste. Additionally, it counteracts the negative effects of sodium on blood pressure, thus contributing to overall cardiovascular health. A potassium deficiency can result in symptoms such as muscle weakness, cramps, constipation, numbness, and irregular heart rhythm. To boost your potassium intake, consider incorporating foods like kidney beans, bananas, prunes, flaxseeds, nuts, potatoes, sweet potatoes, sweet lime, muskmelon, tomatoes, and dried apricots into your diet.

Iron is essential for the production of red blood cells, which are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. When iron levels are low, it can lead to a deficiency in red blood cells, causing a condition known as anaemia. Certain groups, such as menstruating women, children, pregnant women, and those following a vegan or vegetarian diet, are at a higher risk of iron deficiency. Anaemia can result in symptoms like weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, pale skin, headache, cold extremities, swollen or sore tongue, brittle nails, and unusual cravings. These symptoms may start mild and go unnoticed initially but can intensify as iron stores continue to deplete. To increase iron levels in the body one can consume wheat products and millets such as ragi and bajra. Lentils like chana dal and rajma are also good sources of iron along with dark green leafy vegetables like amaranth leaves.

Vitamin B12 is crucial for the production of red blood cells, DNA, and neurotransmitter function. Symptoms of severe B12 deficiency include numbness in the extremities, difficulty walking and balancing, anaemia, fatigue, weakness, swollen tongue, memory loss, and cognitive impairment. These symptoms can manifest gradually or suddenly and may go unnoticed for some time due to their diverse nature. To increase B12 levels, consuming animal products such as fish, chicken, milk, and yoghurt is recommended. Taking a B12 supplement or a multivitamin containing B12 is advisable for those at risk of deficiency.

Folate, also known as folic acid, is a crucial B vitamin for women of childbearing age. It plays a significant role in supporting healthy growth and function, as well as reducing the risk of birth defects, particularly those related to the neural tube (brain and spine). A folate deficiency can result in decreased cell count, large red blood cells, and neural tube defects in unborn children. Symptoms of folate deficiency include fatigue, irritability, diarrhoea, poor growth, and a smooth tongue. Take folic supplements as suggested by the doctor.

Magnesium is essential for bone health and energy production. Symptoms of magnesium deficiency include loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, weakness, numbness, tingling, muscle cramps, seizures, and irregular heart rhythms. To restore magnesium levels to normal, consume more magnesium-rich foods like almonds, cashews, peanuts, spinach, black beans, dark chocolate, fatty fish, and whole grains.

Inadequate night vision and white eye growth can be caused by a deficiency in vitamin A, leading to symptoms such as poor night vision and the development of growths on the whites of the eyes. Including more foods rich in vitamin A in your diet can help prevent or alleviate these issues. Examples of such foods include dairy products, eggs, dark leafy greens, and yellow-orange vegetables.

To prevent or address nutrient deficiencies, it is essential to maintain a well-rounded and nutrient-dense diet. Eat whole foods, but in cases where there is a heightened risk of nutrient deficiency, incorporating a multivitamin may be beneficial. Groups at elevated risk include older individuals, expectant mothers, and those following restrictive diets like vegans and vegetarians, or limited diets lacking in fruits and vegetables. If you have concerns about your vulnerability to nutrient deficiencies, it's important to consult with your healthcare provider for guidance.