Seasonal Affective Disorder: Effective ways to manage monsoon blues

Image Source : FREEPIK These are the effective ways to manage monsoon blues.

Are you feeling down and out during the monsoon season? Do you find yourself feeling more lethargic, moody, and anxious than usual? You may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD is basically a type of depression that is triggered by seasonal changes. This disorder is most common during the fall and winter months when there is less sunlight. But it can also occur during the summer or monsoon season.

If you are struggling with SAD during the wet and gloomy monsoon months, here are five effective ways to manage your symptoms:

Get plenty of sunlight: One of the most effective treatments for SAD is exposure to bright light. During the summer months, take advantage of the daylight hours and get some time outdoors. Even if it’s cloudy or rainy outside, spending some time in the sunshine can help boost your mood.

Exercise: Exercise can be a great way to boost your energy levels, reduce stress, and improve your mood. The best part is that you don’t have to do a lot or go hard to get the benefits. Even just a few minutes of walking or stretching can make a difference.

Eat a healthy diet: Eating healthy can help you manage your stress levels and boost your energy levels. Eating a balanced diet full of fresh fruit and vegetables can help you feel better physically and mentally.

Connect with others: Isolation and loneliness can worsen symptoms of SAD, so it’s important to stay connected with people who make you feel good. Whether that’s spending time with family, friends or just connecting with people on social media, staying connected can help improve your overall mood and outlook on life.

Practice relaxation techniques: Taking time to relax can help reduce stress and help you cope with difficult emotions. Try activities like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or journaling to help manage your moods.

