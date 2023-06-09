Risks associated with Alcohol; Rujuta Diwekar explains the disadvantages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Risks after consuming alcohol.

Nowadays people don't consider a party without alcohol. Many times, it has also happened that people consume alcohol only after seeing the atmosphere at the party or under the pressure of friends. But if you also do this, then stop from today itself. Whether alcohol is consumed or not, in both cases it is very harmful to the body. Recently, a WHO report states that no matter what quantity of alcohol is consumed, it influences health. Giving her opinion on this, celebrity fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar has told the disadvantages of alcohol.

According to a WHO report, alcohol consumption contributes to 3 million dates each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people. Overall, the harmful use of alcohol is responsible for 5.1 % of the global burden of disease.

It further states that the harmful use of alcohol is accountable for 7.1% and 2.2% of the global burden of disease for males and females respectively. Alcohol is the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability among those aged 15-49 years, accounting for 10 % of all deaths in this age group. Disadvantaged and especially vulnerable populations have higher rates of alcohol-related death and hospitalization.

Diseases Caused by Alcohol

Rujuta Diwekar has shared a video on Instagram, in which she is telling that the WHO report, has been told that drinking alcohol in moderation or in excess affects health. She says in the video that even if you drink only at the party or are a moderate drinker, you are at risk of liver cirrhosis, various types of cancer, and mental health as well. In the video, Rujuta further states that Ireland has also passed a law in which from 2026 warnings will be written on liquor bottles like cigarette packets.

Risk of alcohol

Rujuta further says that if you or your friends feel that a good time cannot be spent without drinking and if your friends enjoy drinking, then you need new friends. Rujuta warned people that be it beer or wine and whiskey all contain alcohol and are not good for the body.

