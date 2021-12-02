Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pulmonary Care & its benefits: The need to protect your lungs in these times

India, which dominates the list of having the world's most polluted cities, also has the highest number of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) cases in the world. Most people want to be healthier but rarely they do think about protecting and maintaining the health of their lungs. Lungs are equally important as heart and brain, with time and age they can become less flexible and lose their strength which can make it more difficult to breathe. By certain healthy habits and care you can better maintain healthy lungs and keep them functioning better.

Pulmonary care and rehabilitation help restore function and improve the daily life of patients with pulmonary diseases like asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), chronic bronchitis, emphysema and others.

Stopping to smoke, regular exercise or yoga, avoiding exposure to pollutants, covering lung entry with mask in pollution and other many more ways are useful to keep your lungs [rotected. According to the current scenario (i.e. COVID19 & increased Pollution), pulmonary care is the primary goal. As suggested by Dr Taymeena Kachot, Porvoo Transition Care, Pulmonary care is done by lifestyle modification. Lungs are the only source in our body that gives oxygen to the blood and wash our carbon dioxide from the blood. So it becomes all the more necessary to take care of it.

For healthy a life, the lungs play a vital role. Taking certain dietary supplements including, vitamin C, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s, zinc and selenium may also help provide lung health, especially among those with conditions that affect the lungs, states Dr Taymeena Kachot.

Due to unhealthy lifestyle, asthma and COPD is becoming part of our life. Pulmonary care and rehabilitation programs may improve quality of life by reducing shortness of breath, increasing exercise tolerance, promoting a sense of well-being and decreasing the number of hospitalization.

Lungs disease patients often need nutrition evaluation and counselling for example COPD often experience weight loss. In this situation, the patient needs to be counselled to avoid weight loss and maintain muscle mass.