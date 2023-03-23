Pregnancy and obesity: Gestational Diabetes to Miscarriage, know top five complications

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pregnancy and obesity: Know top five complications

Across the globe, obesity is considered a significant issue regarding public health. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as a condition characterised by excessive accumulation of body fat that leads to health problems. Obesity can lead to several complications, and it becomes even more critical when it comes to pregnancy,which is a crucial period that requires special attention to both the mother and the baby. Obese women who are pregnant may experience additional complications compared to women with a healthy weight. Here are five complications associated with obesity and pregnancy.

Gestational Diabetes:

During pregnancy, a form of diabetes can occur, known as gestational diabetes. Women who are obese before pregnancy have a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes. This condition can cause high blood sugar levels that can lead to several complications for both the mother and the baby.

Pre-eclampsia:

Pre-eclampsia is a serious pregnancy complication that affects both the mother and the baby. This condition is characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organs such as the liver and kidneys. Women who are obese before pregnancy are at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia than women with a healthy weight.

Miscarriage:

Obese women are at a higher risk of miscarriage than women with a healthy weight. The risk of miscarriage increases as the body mass index (BMI) of the woman increases. Women who are obese should consult with their doctor before trying to conceive to reduce the risk of miscarriage.

Premature Birth:

Obese women are at a higher risk of delivering prematurely than women with a healthy weight. Premature birth can cause several health complications for the baby, such as respiratory distress syndrome, cerebral palsy, and developmental delays.

Caesarean Delivery:

Obese women are more likely to require a caesarean delivery than women with a healthy weight. Caesarean delivery can cause several complications for both the mother and the baby, such as infection, bleeding, and respiratory distress syndrome.

It is essential to note that these complications are preventable. Obese women who are planning to conceive should try to lose weight before getting pregnant. Eating a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity can help manage weight and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

Latest Health News