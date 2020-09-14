Practice these 8 yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to treat sinus and migraine

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the country has led many people to get stressed while thinking about the virus. Apart from the risk of the deadly novel coronavirus, the changing weather has led to many other diseases as well, and Sinus can be one of them. However, both Sinus and Migraine are such issues which may also occur irrespective of the change in the weather and they can be very painful and exhausting. So, before you actually call up a doctor to book an appointment, try incorporating yoga in your lifestyle. Yes, yoga guru Swami Ramdev suggest 8 yoga asanas which may help you deal with age-old sinus and migraine problems within a few days just within a few days.
Surya Namaskar
- Helps in increasing energy level
- Improves digestive system
- Body gets flexible
- Improves memory
- Controls your weight
- Detoxifies your body
- Makes your skin glow
- Relieves stress
- Increases immunity
Headstand
- Stress and anxiety go away
- Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness
- Increases immunity
- Makes performance enhanced
- Blood circulates in the brain
- Regulates secretion of pituitary and pineal glands
- Enhances memory, concentration, enthusiasm, elation, fearlessness, confidence and patience
Sarvangasan
- Increases energy flow in brain
- Helpful in preventing aging
- Body balance is fine
Yogamudrasana
- Relieve sinus and migraine
- Beneficial for stomach and heart
- Boosts immunity
- Helpful in correcting digestive system
- Keeps liver and kidney healthy
- Helps in weight loss
- Helpful in preventing diabetes
Mandukasan
- Control diabetes, colitis.
- Strengthens the immune system.
- Eliminate constipation and gas problems
- Correct the digestive system
- Keep liver, kidney healthy
- Help in weight loss
- Get rid of the problem of migraine
- Beneficial for stomach and heart
Bhujangasana
- Effective in reducing obesity
- Makes the lower back strong
- Makes body beautiful and shapely
- Spinal cord is strong
- Metabolism improves
- It also helps in opening the blockages of the lungs and veins of the heart.
Paschimottanasan
- Stretches the spine and shoulders
- Improves performance of digestive organs
- Effective in high BP
- Reduces stress
- Reduces obesity
Tadasan
- Effective in dealing with allergies
- Reduce body pain
- Give relief in knee and back pain
- Relieve sinus and migraine problem