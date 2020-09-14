Image Source : INDIA TV Practice these 8 yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev to treat sinus and migraine

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the country has led many people to get stressed while thinking about the virus. Apart from the risk of the deadly novel coronavirus, the changing weather has led to many other diseases as well, and Sinus can be one of them. However, both Sinus and Migraine are such issues which may also occur irrespective of the change in the weather and they can be very painful and exhausting. So, before you actually call up a doctor to book an appointment, try incorporating yoga in your lifestyle. Yes, yoga guru Swami Ramdev suggest 8 yoga asanas which may help you deal with age-old sinus and migraine problems within a few days just within a few days.

Surya Namaskar

Helps in increasing energy level

Improves digestive system

Body gets flexible

Improves memory

Controls your weight

Detoxifies your body

Makes your skin glow

Relieves stress

Increases immunity

Headstand

Stress and anxiety go away

Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness

Increases immunity

Makes performance enhanced

Blood circulates in the brain

Regulates secretion of pituitary and pineal glands

Enhances memory, concentration, enthusiasm, elation, fearlessness, confidence and patience

Sarvangasan

Increases energy flow in brain

Helpful in preventing aging

Body balance is fine

Yogamudrasana

Relieve sinus and migraine

Beneficial for stomach and heart

Boosts immunity

Helpful in correcting digestive system

Keeps liver and kidney healthy

Helps in weight loss

Helpful in preventing diabetes

Mandukasan

Control diabetes, colitis.

Strengthens the immune system.

Eliminate constipation and gas problems

Correct the digestive system

Keep liver, kidney healthy

Help in weight loss

Get rid of the problem of migraine

Beneficial for stomach and heart

Bhujangasana

Effective in reducing obesity

Makes the lower back strong

Makes body beautiful and shapely

Spinal cord is strong

Metabolism improves

It also helps in opening the blockages of the lungs and veins of the heart.

Paschimottanasan

Stretches the spine and shoulders

Improves performance of digestive organs

Effective in high BP

Reduces stress

Reduces obesity

Tadasan

Effective in dealing with allergies

Reduce body pain

Give relief in knee and back pain

Relieve sinus and migraine problem

