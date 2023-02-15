Papaya Seed Benefits: Cancer prevention, ensuring kidney functioning to weight loss | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Papaya Seed Benefits

Papaya Seed Benefits: One of the most powerful antioxidant, Papaya also has anti-cancer properties, which is further linked to heart and kidney health. The amazing health benefits of papaya is known to all. But do you know about it's seed? It may sound illogical but let us tell you that papaya seeds have wonderful health benefits just like the fruit. They have a spicy and bitter flavour. You can eat them after drying them up or grind them into your smoothies.

Papaya Seed Benefits

Papaya seeds are a good source of fiber, saturated and healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals including zinc, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, and calcium. Additionally, papaya seeds reportedly contain significant amounts of oleic acid, polyphenols, and flavonoids which are powerful antioxidants.

Lower cancer risk: Papaya seeds contain polyphenols, which are strong antioxidants. They protect your body from several forms of cancer.

Improve gut health: Papaya seeds contain a substance called carpaine that kills worms and bacteria in your intestines, avoiding constipation and makes your digestive system healthy.

Aids in weight loss: Papaya seeds are low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great food for weight loss.

Boosts immune system: The high content of vitamins and minerals in papaya seeds helps boost the immune system, protecting the body against infections and diseases.

Reduce cholesterol levels: It helps in the reduction of cholesterol levels throughout the body. They contain oleic acid and other monounsaturated fatty acids, which reduces bad cholesterol and thus, lowers cholesterol levels in the body.

Ensures Healthy Functioning of Heart and Kidney: The fiber and digestive enzymes in papaya seeds help support a healthy functioning of over-all body. Papaya seed can also aid in the effective killing of bacteria such as Escherichia colig. The high content of vitamin in papaya seeds helps boost the immune system, protecting the body against infections and diseases.

ALSO READ: What is Sinusitis or Sinus infection? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Latest Health News