NMC puts on hold new mandate for doctors to prescribe generic drugs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NMC's new guidelines have been held in abeyance by the government.

A few days back, the National Medical Commission released new guidelines for doctors. The regulations made it mandatory for them to prescribe only generic drugs and barred them from accepting gifts from pharma companies or endorsing any drug brands.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has been opposing the newly notified Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2023 by the National Medical Commission (NMC), claimed on Thursday that it has been held in abeyance by the government.

"Grand Victory for IMA against the 2023 Regulations Notified by National Medical Commission. The entire set of 2023 Regulations that were notified by the NMC has been held in abeyance," the IMA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expressing gratitude to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the IMA said, "A heartfelt thanks to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his receptive approach and for considering the concerns raised by IMA. Your support and understanding have paved the way for this remarkable outcome, and we are deeply grateful for your collaboration. This victory belongs to every single member of IMA who stood together, raised their voices, and displayed unprecedented unity."

"It's a triumph that showcases the power of collective efforts, and it reinforces the significance of our association," the IMA added.

"Let's continue to stand united, uphold the values of our noble profession, and work towards a healthcare system," it said.

Earlier this week, the IMA had written to the Health Minister raising serious concerns on the said regulations, a day, after its national President Sharad Kumar Agarwal attended the meeting, and convened Mandaviya with all the stakeholders to discuss issues on the same.

ALSO READ: Doctors can prescribe generic medicines over teleconsultation, not anti-cancer drug: NMC

Latest Health News