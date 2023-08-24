Doctors can prescribe generic medicines over teleconsultation, not anti-cancer drug: NMC

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK As per the NMC guideline, doctors can prescribe generic medicines for common ailments.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently announced that doctors can now prescribe generic medicines to their patients over teleconsultation and not anti-cancer drugs. This decision is aimed at reducing the financial burden on cancer patients and their families.

Generic medicines are much cheaper than branded medicines and they are equally effective in treating many health conditions. They are often the preferred choice for people who cannot afford to buy expensive medicines. With this new ruling, doctors will be able to provide cost-effective medical care to their patients without having to worry about the cost of medicines.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, doctors can prescribe over-the-counter drugs that are available for common ailments including antacids, cough suppressants, antiseptics and antibiotics.

However, the drugs regulated in Schedule X of the Drug and Cosmetic Agent cannot be prescribed by doctors over teleconsultation which includes codeine and morphine, anti-cancer drugs.

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases the world is currently facing. In India alone, it causes the death of millions every year. While there are a lot of treatments available for cancer, most of them are expensive and often out of reach of many patients. This is why the NMC’s decision to allow doctors to prescribe generic medicines over teleconsultation is a welcome move.

The decision to not allow doctors to prescribe anti-cancer drugs over teleconsultation is also a wise one. These drugs should be prescribed only after proper diagnosis and only after considering all possible risks associated with them. Consulting a doctor in person provides an opportunity for the doctor to check a patient’s medical history and physical condition before prescribing any medicine or treatment. This ensures that the patient gets the best possible treatment without any risks.

The NMC’s decision to allow doctors to prescribe generic medicines over teleconsultation is a step in the right direction. It will help alleviate the financial burden on cancer patients and their families by making medical care more affordable. However, it is important for patients to remember that anti-cancer drugs should only be prescribed after a thorough analysis of a patient’s medical history and physical condition. It is important to consult with a doctor in person before taking any medication or undergoing any treatment related to cancer.

