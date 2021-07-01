Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Doctors Day 2021: Role of IVF specialists and Embryologists in a couple’s journey to parenthood

Healthcare and medical professionals are the backbones of a healthy nation. To appreciate the contributions and sacrifices made by them, 1st July of every year is observed as National Doctors’ Day. While the issue of infertility is quite widespread in the country, infertility treatments such as assisted reproductive technology (ART), including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), are still at a nascent stage. Gynaecologists, fertility specialists and embryologists play an important role in a couple’s journey to parenthood.

What is infertility?

Infertility is defined as the inability to have children after trying for a year without any form of contraception. About 10-15% of India’s total population is infertile. This proportion accounts for one in six people who have underlying health conditions that make it difficult for them to conceive naturally. Due to various societal constructs, lack of awareness, and the financial costs associated, few such people have consulted fertility experts for their treatment and pregnancy in the past.

Lifestyle choices and clinical factors (or diseases) add on to the burden of infertility. Lately, more Indians, especially the younger population, have taken cognizance of their reproductive health. This is bound to shoot up the caseload of infertility treatments. Although the number of people with infertility is rising considerably, there are very few IVF specialists and embryologists in the country who are trained to perform these procedures, while also empathising with the emotional and physical state of desirous couples.

What is the role of IVF specialists and Embryologists in addressing infertility issues?

IVF specialists are the primary contact for patients seeking conception. They are responsible for handling and catering to the physical and emotional concerns of the patients. Every cycle starts with a counselling session with an IVF specialist which helps to establish expectations from the procedure. This is followed by a number of panel tests in both men and women; this includes blood tests that check for the presence of polycystic ovaries, diabetes, liver damage, sexually transmitted infections, and levels of hormones such as prolactin, among other factors. Image-based scans such as ultrasound may also be used, in case of women. In men, tests are done to ascertain the quality and quantity of sperms as well as conditions like pre-mature ejaculation, retrograde ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. This helps to unearth the cause of infertility as well as ascertain if there is any health condition that needs to be medically addressed before starting with the ART cycle. The results of these tests suggest the next course of treatment which is charted out by the IVF specialist.

For instance, if a woman seeking ART treatment is found to have severe diabetes that can affect pregnancy and its outcome, she will be referred to an endocrinologist; if someone is found to have uterine fibroids, they will be removed using laparoscopy or surgery.

In addition to IVF specialists, Embryologists also play an important role in an IVF cycle. While they are not in direct contact with the patient, they perform routine IVF procedures such as retrieval of eggs, sperm preparation, in-vitro fertilization of gametes (eggs and sperms) to produce embryos, culturing embryos, embryo selection, and embryo transfer. The success of an IVF cycle could be determined by the intricacy with which an embryologist handles the samples and the equipment. Their work is not only restricted to handling gametes and embryos, but embryologist also must maintain IVF lab ensuring good culture conditions, lab environment, quality control and maintenance of all laboratory instruments.

What are the special skills and training required by these medical professionals?

ART success is driven by the knowledge and precision of IVF specialists and embryologists. Only skilled medical professionals can consistently and efficiently navigate various procedures. One must be patient, have impeccable control over hand movements, hand-eye coordination, and adhere to protocols. Technological advancements have revolutionized our lifestyle, and fertility treatments are no different. Individuals training to become embryologists can acquire these skills through observation, the right training, and practice. This enables them to hone skills on advanced ART, augmenting their theoretical acumen. It is a dynamic field, and one must be open to adapting to newer technologies, as well as findings in genetics and reproductive biology in general.

The health sector is no stranger to quacks who lack educational backing but perform medical procedures. Unsuccessful rounds of ART and IVF leave couples emotionally and financially more exhausted than how they had begun. There is, therefore, a need to train empathetic medical practitioners who can lead with hope and deliver success to aspirational parents.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder, Indira IVF)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)