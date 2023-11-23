Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, should India be worried?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China

Mystery Pneumonia in China: Health authorities in China are on their as toes as the country is witnessing a major pneumonia outbreak with no known cause in children. Reports claimed that the mysterious pneumonia is overwhelming paediatric hospitals nationwide, especially in Beijing, Liaoning. Schools and classes are also on the verge of suspension. "Not only are all students sick, but teachers are also infected with pneumonia.

WHO swings into action

Swinging into action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked Beijing for detailed information on the outbreak of a mysterious disease. The WHO made “an official request for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children".

WHO has advised Chinese residents to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, by taking vaccination, keeping distance from people who are ill, staying indoors when sick, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

Mysterious Pneumonia: Symptoms

The children are mainly seeing symptoms including high fever, with some kids developing pulmonary nodules. There is so far no indication that the infections are deadly.

"Many, many are hospitalised. They don't cough and have no symptoms. They just have a high temperature (fever) and many develop pulmonary nodules," a Beijing citizen at the Beijing Children's Hospital reported.

"Now you are not allowed to report to school. If you have any symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and then you are hospitalised, you can ask for leave…"

Hospitals overwhelmed

Dalian Children's Hospital in Liaoning Province also has sick children receiving intravenous drips. There are also queues of patients at the traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and the central hospitals, the report said.

"Patients have to wait in line for 2 hours, and we are all in the emergency department and there are no general outpatient clinics," according to a staff member of Dalian Central Hospital.

Mysterious Pneumonia: Possible reason for the outbreak

Though an official confirmation is awaited, some observers speculate the outbreak could be caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae, commonly known as "walking pneumonia." "It is possible #China could be seeing a surge in respiratory infections as other countries did in their first winter after lockdown," Krutika Kuppalli, MD, an infectious disease physician who is with the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme wrote on X. "They have already reported a surge of #Mycoplasma pneumonia but this could be anything - let’s gather data," she added.

Mysterious Pneumonia: Should India be worried?

"It is too early to say whether the current infection can become a pandemic or not. WHO is already involved and is looking into the matter. What is most important is to keep following personal protection in the form of Tri PLY MASKS, frequent hand sanitization and social distancing," Times of India quoted Dr. Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram as saying.

