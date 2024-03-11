Mothers with Mental Illness: Impact on parenting and preventive strategies to alleviate the issue

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Impact on parenting for mother with mental illness.

Parenting is a profound journey that entails nurturing a child's physical, emotional, and psychological development. Despite its challenges, effective parenting is marked by warmth, consistency, and responsiveness. However, according to Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist at Psymate Healthcare and Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitals, for mothers grappling with mental illness, the journey becomes more arduous, impacting not only themselves but also their children and families.

Effects of Different Disorders on Parenting:

The prevalence of mental illness affects more women than men, making many mothers vulnerable to its challenges. Factors such as awareness of the illness, severity, and treatment play pivotal roles in parenting outcomes. Socioeconomic and sociocultural factors further compound the vulnerabilities, increasing the risk of neglect and abuse in families.

Vulnerable Families:

Families characterised by social isolation, discord, low socioeconomic status, and substance misuse are particularly vulnerable. Such circumstances exacerbate the challenges of parenting and contribute to poorer developmental outcomes for children.

Mother-Infant Relationship Disorders:

Disorders in the mother-infant relationship, including rejection and pathological anger, create distressing dynamics that affect the child's emotional and psychological well-being. These disturbances often stem from the mother's mental illness and can have long-lasting consequences on the child's development.

Consequences:

Children of mothers with mental illness face genetic, psychological, and social consequences. The heightened genetic risk increases susceptibility to disorders like schizophrenia, while psychological consequences manifest as impaired parent-child interactions and emotional disturbances. Socially, children may experience stigma, isolation, and difficulties in seeking support.

Effects on the Partner:

The impact of maternal mental illness extends to the partner, leading to marital disharmony, depression, and postnatal difficulties. Assortative mating and postnatal depression further exacerbate the challenges faced by partners, requiring interventions like couple evaluation and therapy.

Protective and Resilience Factors:

Despite the adversities, certain protective factors can mitigate the impact of maternal mental illness on children. Adequate income support, practical help, regular medical checks, and supportive relationships contribute to the resilience of children and families.

Preventive Strategies:

Preventive interventions targeting maternal depression and mother-child interactions are crucial in alleviating the burden of mental illness. Programs focusing on postpartum support, mother-infant psychotherapies, and interaction guidance promote positive parenting and enhance the mother-child relationship.

Remember, by fostering awareness, empathy, and accessible mental health services, we can create environments where mothers receive the support they need to nurture their children's well-being while prioritising their mental health.

