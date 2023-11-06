Milk Matters: How Adulteration is Stunting Growth of Babies | 4 Points

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How Adulteration is Stunting Growth of Babies.

Life is full of different experiences and becoming a parent is one of the most beautiful experiences in one's life which comes with lots of joy and responsibilities. From the minute the child is born, the parents' world gets stuck around the well-being of the child. That period is dedicated to all the safety measures to be taken in terms of infection and the caring environment a child can be provided that also comes in addition to the best products chosen with care. Every product that is brought by parents keeping quality and purity in mind is a must to give newborns the finest start in life. An important factor in this endeavour is the importance of milk in a baby's early years.

Milk is regarded as nature's perfect food for infants. It is the primary source of essential nutrients that support the strong development and growth of the child. However, the adulteration of milk has become a worrying issue and has serious negative effects on the health of the youngest generation of the nation. According to Aman J Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Doodhvale, this dishonest practice causes several serious health problems in addition to depriving babies of essential nutrients.

The Problem of Adulteration:

Adulteration of milk entails adding harmful materials like excessive water, urea, detergents, and even dangerous chemicals to boost the volume and cut production costs. This is widely happening in areas with fewer regulatory bodies to control and regulation. Adulteration of milk can have numerous adverse effects on newborns. Let's examine these consequences one by one:

Nutrient Deprivation: Babies rely heavily on milk as it contains all the nutrients for infants to grow healthily like proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals. It is a primary source of nutrition for babies. Adulterated milk diminishes the nutritional composition of milk leading to insufficient intake of essential nutrients. This obstructs the cognitive and physical growth of the child, resulting in a weak immune system, and a raised risk of developing chronic health issues later in life.

Diluted Proteins: Proteins are the building blocks for a growing baby's body. Due to a mixture of excessive water, the concentration of protein automatically decreased in adulterated milk and other required ingredients. This can impede muscle development, weaken the immune system, and weaken the body's general physiological condition.

Insufficient Fats: Milk fats are essential for brain development because they provide the necessary energy for a growing baby's quickly developing neurological system. When milk is contaminated, infants will be deprived of all the essential ingredients since it frequently loses its natural fat content. This deficiency can result in delayed cognitive development, poor memory retention, and impaired learning abilities.

Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies: For the development of strong bones healthy teeth, and immune systems, these nutrients are very essential. Infants can be diagnosed with rickets, anaemia, and compromised immune systems in the future if they don't get enough of these nutrients in the early stage of life.

Things to keep in mind while buying milk for infants as consumers:

Select Infant Formula: If you're not breastfeeding, pick infant formula made for babies. Which is best as suggested by your doctor.

Check Expiry Date: Check the date on the box. If the formula is outdated or not current, do not use it.

Pick Trusted Brands: Purchase milk formula from reputable brands only. They follow strict rules to ensure the safety of the product of infants.

Read the Label: Check the nutrition label to make sure your baby is getting the proper amounts of fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Avoid Homemade Mixes: It is best to avoid creating your formula. Commercial formulae aim to be healthful and safe.

Ask Your Doctor: See your doctor if you need help deciding which formula to use. They can assist you in selecting the ideal one for your child.

Look for Batch Numbers: In case of recall or any other problem, the batch number helps to solve the cases more easily.

Avoid Generic or Online Sources: Buy products from well-known retail stores and avoid purchasing from unreliable or online sources as authenticity may be questioned.

