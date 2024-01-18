Maternal Thyroid Dysfunction: Know the importance of early screening during pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the importance of early thyroid screening during pregnancy.

The importance of screening for maternal thyroid dysfunction in pregnancy cannot be overstated. Thyroid hormones play a critical role in foetal brain development, making it crucial to ensure that the mother's thyroid levels are within the normal range during pregnancy. Studies have shown that untreated maternal thyroid dysfunction can lead to adverse effects on both the mother and the developing baby, including increased risk such as impaired neurodevelopment.

According to Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head & Chief Pathologist Apollo Diagnostics, Delhi, by conducting early screening for thyroid dysfunction, it is possible to identify and initiate timely interventions to manage any abnormalities, thus reducing potential risks to both the mother and the unborn child. As per the evidence available, even subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism in pregnant women may pose significant risks. During pregnancy, thyroid problems are common and can have a significant impact on both the mother and the baby. One of the most common issues is hypothyroidism, where the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones. This can lead to complications such as preeclampsia, premature birth, and low birth weight. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid gland during pregnancy, can increase the risk of preterm birth and miscarriage. Implementing routine screening protocols can help detect these subtle yet impactful conditions early on.

Thyroid health is crucial during pregnancy, as it can significantly impact both the mother and the baby. When it comes to thyroid testing during pregnancy, several key tests expecting mothers should consider. First and foremost, the TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) test is essential for assessing thyroid function. This test measures the level of TSH in the blood and helps identify any potential hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. A T4 test can provide valuable insight into the levels of thyroxine, a critical hormone produced by the thyroid gland. This test helps in determining if there is an imbalance in thyroid hormones that could affect pregnancy. Furthermore, including a TPO antibody test is important as it can detect autoantibodies associated with autoimmune thyroid disorders like Hashimoto's disease. By conducting these tests early on in pregnancy and regularly monitoring thyroid function, expecting mothers can take proactive steps to ensure a healthy pregnancy and reduce potential risks for themselves and their babies.

The last word: Awareness about the impact of maternal thyroid dysfunction on pregnancy outcomes needs to be highlighted. This will empower women to take proactive measures toward their reproductive health and seek appropriate medical care if any concerns arise regarding their thyroid function during pregnancy. Prioritizing maternal thyroid screening can contribute significantly to ensuring favourable outcomes for both mothers and their babies during this critical period.

